Bygones for Feb. 23, 2017

• Duluth residents with frozen or broken water pipes will have to wait only about a week for service now that the city is catching up on its backlog of work. About 200 instances of frozen pipes have been reported since Jan. 1.

News Tribune, Feb. 23, 1997

• Project planners for Duluth-based Lakehead Pipe Line are busy obtaining permits so the company can begin work on a $300 million pipeline expansion. The new crude-oil line will stretch from Superior to Chicago and run adjacent to an existing Lakehead pipeline.

• Amber Fryklund scored four goals to lead Hibbing past Eagan 6-3 last night in the title game of the Minnesota high school girls hockey tournament. The Bluejackets finished 24-4 in their second season of girls hockey.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.