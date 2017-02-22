Angler rescued after breaking through ice on St. Louis River
An ice fisherman was rescued by passersby after his ATV went through the ice on the St. Louis River on Wednesday.
The Duluth Fire Department reported that it responded to a call of a man holding onto the ice in the river underneath the Oliver Bridge at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday. The man was alert and conscious and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, according to the fire department. The man's ATV remains in the river.
WDIO-TV reported that a person driving on the bridge stopped to look after seeing a hole in the ice surrounded by gear. The person saw the man holding onto the ice after hearing him call for help, and two people were able to pull the man out of the river before first responders arrived, WDIO reported.