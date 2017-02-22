Search
    By Rob Beer Today at 5:59 p.m.
    WASHINGTON -- The White House has pushed back the release of a new executive order to replace its directive suspending travel to the United States by citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries, a White House official said on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

    The order is now expected to be issued "sometime next week," the official said. President Donald Trump said last week he expected to release the new order this week.

    Trump said the new directive will address legal concerns raised in Washington state, San Francisco and elsewhere about the original order, which was issued on Jan. 27.

    The order, which was quickly implemented, caused chaos at airports around the world as visa holders heading to the United States were pulled off planes or turned around upon arrival at U.S. airports.

    Americans were deeply divided over the order, which was condemned by prominent U.S. companies and allies before being temporarily blocked by federal courts.

    Trump criticized the court's action in a series of tweets, including one that read: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

