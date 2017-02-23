Large power outage affects parts of eastern Duluth
Minnesota Power crews worked into the night Wednesday to restore power to several thousand customers in parts of eastern Duluth.
Residents were without power in Duluth’s Chester Park, Hunters Park, Morley Heights, Endion, Congdon Park and Lakeside neighborhoods beginning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, the utility reported.
Although Minnesota Power’s online outage map showed about 4,000 customers without power, utility spokeswoman Amy Rutledge said the actual number was somewhat less; the exact number of homes and businesses affected wasn’t known Wednesday night.
Rutledge said the cause wasn’t immediately known, but crews were busy working to isolate a fault in the Woodland area, and the rain and snow falling Wednesday night wasn’t helping their efforts.
The utility pushed back its estimated restoration time several times during the evening; the online outage map indicated that all but a handful of customers had power restored by about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.