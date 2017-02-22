Large power outage affecting parts of eastern Duluth

Although Minnesota Power’s online outage map showed about 4,000 customers without power, utility spokeswoman Amy Rutledge said the actual number was somewhat less; the exact number of homes and businesses affected wasn’t known Wednesday night.

Rutledge said the cause wasn’t immediately known, but crews were busy working to isolate a fault in the Woodland area, and the rain and snow falling Wednesday night wasn’t helping their efforts.

The utility pushed back its estimated restoration time during the evening; as of 10:15 p.m., it was estimating that customers would have their power restored by about midnight.