Authorities identify man who died in Virginia jail

Sgt. Steve Borchers of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said early indications are that Price had some sort of medical emergency and that foul play was not suspected. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Borchers said Price had been booked into the jail by Ely police on Saturday. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Price had no prior criminal history in Minnesota, according to a check of court records. His Facebook page indicates that he moved to Ely in December after living in Texas and Ohio.

The Virginia jail is a small lock-up facility in the basement of the St. Louis County Courthouse there. It generally holds arrestees for up to three days while they await a court appearance; those in custody are then transferred to the main jail in Duluth.