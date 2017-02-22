The bad news for many of us is that winter is returning to the Northland.

A major winter storm is on track to pummel parts of southern, central and eastern Minnesota and a large swath of northern Wisconsin on Friday.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that a band of 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected from southwestern Minnesota, through the Twin Cities and across northern Wisconsin. Some areas could see even higher snow totals.

The forecast for the Twin Ports and northern Minnesota was less clear Wednesday, with computer models predicting Duluth could receive anywhere from nothing to a foot, depending on the track of the storm. As of Wednesday night the National Weather Service was going with a compromise forecast of 4 to 6 inches for Duluth, less on the Iron Range and in the Minnesota Arrowhead, and little or nothing as far north as International Falls.

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of southern and east-central Minnesota, as far north as Hinckley, starting late Thursday night through Friday. All of Northwestern Wisconsin is included in the watch, including Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Washburn, Sawyer and Iron counties.

Linda Engebretson, a senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth, said the snow will be accompanied by high winds at times Friday and could reduce visibility. She said the snow should be heavy and wet and probably won’t drift too much.

Friday’s snow will mark an abrupt change from the April-like spring weather of the past two weeks, back to February and winter. After highs in the 40s, 50s and even 60s in recent days, high temperatures by Friday and through the weekend will be only in the 20s. Another warm-up to above-freezing temperatures is expected by Tuesday.

About an inch of new snow is expected across the Northland late Wednesday and early Thursday from a weaker snow system.