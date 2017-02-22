The storm is expected to brush just south and east of the Twin Ports, although any movement north in the track of the storm could bring shovelable snow to Duluth.

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of southern and eastern-central Minnesota, as far north as Pine County, starting Thursday night through Friday. Burnett, Sawyer and Washburn counties in Wisconsin also are included in the watch.

Areas to the north, such as the Iron Range and Arrowhead, are expected to see little if any new snow.

The snow will mark an abrupt change from the April-like spring weather of the past two weeks back to February and winter. After highs in the 40s, 50s and even 60s in recent days, high temperatures by Friday and through the weekend will be only in the 20s. Another warm up to above-freezing temperatures is expected by Tuesday.