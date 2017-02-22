Video of Harrison Ford passenger plane incident released

Ford was allegedly heard on an air traffic control recording at the time saying, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

Ford's rep declined to comment on the situation when it was originally reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, and issued the following statement on Tuesday after the event took place:

"Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon (Feb. 13). The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway."

Ford has had decades of flying experience, but has also had a series of crashes and close calls. In March 2015, he made an emergency landing in a World War II-era airplane on a Santa Monica golf course after its engine failed. Ford suffered a broken arm and minor head injuries, but has since made a full recovery.