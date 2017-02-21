Wednesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Misty conditions by the lake
What a strange stretch of weather we've been having!
I can't recall in the 13 years I've lived in the Northland ever having a February like the one we are currently having. We're in for another April-like day. Warmer-than-average conditions can be expected along with a misty environment around the lake.
There is chance of seeing some late afternoon rain and snow. Most of the wintry mix will be the higher terrain of the north shore and all areas north of the Twin Ports.
FORECAST
Wednesday: A misty day. High 42. Low 36.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 36. Low 24.
Friday: Extremely windy. High 30. Low 24.
Saturday: Lake effect on South Shore. High 23. Low 15.
Sunday: A colder day. High 20. Low 5.
Monday: Increasing clouds. High 23. Low 7.
Tuesday: Chance of snow to return. High 27. Low 20.