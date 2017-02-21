Bayfront skating rink closes for the season
The city of Duluth Parks and Recreation Division announced Tuesday that it is closing the outdoor ice rink at Bayfront Park for the rest of the winter because of the recent unseasonably warm weather.
Free indoor skating will continue every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center.
With Duluth school district students on break, there will be additional skating hours at the center this week from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.