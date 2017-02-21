UMD to host Summit on Equity, Diversity and Multiculturalism

The summit includes more than 40 workshops, presentations and lectures that are designed to fuel discussion, according to UMD. Debby Irving, author of "Waking Up White" and "Finding Myself in the Story of Race," will give the keynote speech at the summit.

Julie Kim, co-chair of the summit, the event is unique because students, faculty and staff will learn together throughout the day.

"The summit is an opportunity for connection, collaboration and learning about ways to create an environment that promotes equity for racial, ethnic and intersecting identities," Kim said in a statement.

UMD Chancellor Lendley Black said in a statement that the summit is part of UMD's ongoing effort to create an inclusive campus community.

"Advancing equity, diversity and social justice requires persistence and long-term difficult work at all levels of our campus community. Our commitment to becoming a more inclusive campus is as strong as ever," Black said in a statement.

Find more information and a full list of speakers here.