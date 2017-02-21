Duluth man charged with soliciting 14-year-old

Theodore Allen Davey was arrested Feb. 7 near the 9400 block of Grand Avenue, where he had arrived with a dog for what was a prearranged meeting with a person he allegedly later told authorities he knew to be a 14-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint filed in District Court in Duluth, the Duluth Police Department said it became aware in early 2017 that Davey "had begun communicating online with the Facebook profile of a 14-year-old female."

Throughout the first week of February, Davey engaged in repeated sexual discussions online, the complaint said. Davey attempted to entice the other user to engage in sexual activity, sending a total of 13 sexually explicit pictures in addition to two sexually explicit videos of himself, the complaint said.

Upon encountering the authorities at a meeting site in a lot near his residence, Davey allegedly admitted to the online conversations and sending explicit material. He explained he thought he was involved in a role-play scenario with a 24-year-old acting as if she were 14, said the complaint.

Davey was charged Feb. 9 and faces three years in prison and $5,000 fine for each felony count, including electronic solicitation of children and solicit child/sexual conduct.