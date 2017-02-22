Decadent slow cooker desserts to delight your palette

How much better does it get than letting dessert auto-cook while you enjoy a movie with friends or family?

Try these three slow cooker dessert recipes that are sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth.

Slow Cooker Fudge

The key to this recipe is to sprinkle the fudge with sea salt, creating the perfect balance of sweet and salty. But do you know the true benefit in making your own fudge? Cutting the squares as big as you want.

Ingredients:

2 cups milk chocolate chips

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

⅓ cup honey

½ cup white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla

Optional: coarse sea salt

Directions:

Add milk chocolate chips, heavy whipping cream and honey to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour. (Keep the lid on the whole time.)

Add white chocolate chips to the slow cooker and stir until white chocolate melts (you may need to cover and allow to cook for 10 minutes or so, then stir again). Stir in vanilla.

Pour melted chocolate into an 8- by 8-inch (or smaller for thicker fudge pieces) foil-lined baking dish or Tupperware. If desired, sprinkle coarse sea salt over chocolate. Allow to cool completely (1 to 3 hours). Cut into squares. Store in airtight container at room temperature.

Recipe courtesy of Lecremedelacrumb.com

Slow Cooker Apple Crisp

For many apple crisp screams fall, yet the dessert can take on winter vibes when cooked in the Crock-Pot. With a slow cooker full of apple crisp, cooks are sure to please a crowd, especially when the dessert is topped with ice cream.

Ingredients:

6 medium apples (tart), peeled and sliced

2/3 cup old fashioned oats

2/3 cup flour

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup butter

Directions:

Place the sliced apples in the bottom of the slow cooker. Mix together the oats, flour, brown sugar, seasonings and cut in the butter to make a crumbly mixture. Pour the mixture over the apples. Place paper towels over the top of the slow cooker and then the lid. (The paper towels will absorb the condensation so the crisp isn't runny.)

Cook on low for 4 hours, top with ice cream and enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of Thetaylor-house.com

Crock-Pot Chocolate Lava Cake

This recipe creates a "moist top layer and an ooey-gooey bottom" for a delectable dessert, according to Jamiecooksitup.net. With its 15-minute prep time and required parchment paper (for easy cleanup), this dessert is very low maintenance.

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 1/4 cups milk

1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil

3 eggs

1 (3.9-ounce) instant chocolate pudding

2 cups milk

1 (12-ounce) bag milk chocolate chips

Parchment paper

Directions:

Grab a 3- to 4-quart crock pot and line with parchment paper. Spray inside of paper with cooking spray. (The parchment paper helps the cake cook without burning along the edges.)

Pour cake mix into stand mixer or medium-sized mixing bowl. Add 1 1/4 cup milk, 1/2 cup oil and 3 eggs. Beat on low speed for 1 minute. Scrape bottom of the bowl and beat on medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes or until the batter is glossy.

Pour the batter into lined crock pot. Pour one small box of chocolate pudding into stand mixer or bowl. Add 2 cups cold milk and beat it until the pudding thickens — approximately 3 to 4 minutes. Pour pudding over the top of the cake batter. Don't stir.

Pour chocolate chips over the top of the pudding. Again, don't stir. Cover the slow cooker and cook on low for 2 1/2 hours, or until the top of the cake is set. (The bottom layer of the cake will be all gooey and soft.) Top with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream and enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of Jamiecooksitup.net

