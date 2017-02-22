Pressroom Podcast: Whirlwind year for Locally Laid

Her book, which comes out in paperback on Feb. 28, has landed on numerous must-read lists. Hear what inspired her to not only get into egg farming but to write a book about it. Lucie also shares the unforgettable story about the day their birds first arrived at the farm and how they essentially had to “teach the chickens how to be chickens.”

What we are into this week: Nonfiction writer and dogsledder Blair Braverman, Yoga with Adriene, and the Twitter feed by Rogue POTUS Staff.

