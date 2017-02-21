"I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone."

At a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 21, Yiannopoulos, 32, said that he used a "poor choice of words" in a 2016 interview.

In the video, a 2016 episode of podcast "The Drunken Peasants," Yiannopoulos discussed his own experience with sexual assault as a teenager. He argued in the clip that relationships between "younger boys and older men" could be beneficial.

"I regret the things that I said," he said, while calling the furor over his comments a "cynical media witch hunt."

"They don't care about victims, they don't care about children, they only care about bringing me down," he said.

He said that "I've never apologized for anything before and I don't anticipate doing it again."

He even equated what he does to the humor of standup comedians, as he characterized himself as an entertainer even though he had been a technology editor at Breitbart. He said that his role had "mutated" as he gained attention.

Donald Trump's campaign certainly helped boost his profile, as well as Trump's appointment of Steve Bannon, the chairman of Breitbart, as campaign chairman and later senior adviser in the White House.

The Conservative Political Action Conference had announced over the weekend that he would be their keynote speaker at their upcoming conference. But there was then a backlash against the invite, fueled by a video that resurfaced on a conservative blog in which Yiannopoulos appears to defend pedophilia.

The American Conservative Union, which holds the conference, then disinvited Yiannopoulos, calling for him to "answer the tough questions and we urge him to immediately further address these disturbing comments."

Later on Monday, Simon & Schuster's Adam Rothberg announced that the company and its Threshold Editions division would be canceling its publication of Yiannopoulos' book, "Dangerous." It was due for release on June 13. At the press conference, he said that other publishers are interested in the title. He also said that he would be launching a new media company.