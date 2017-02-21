Ely’s WolfTrack Sled Dog Race canceled

The WolfTrack’s board of directors met Monday evening to review condition reports and decided to call off the race.

“This was both a hard decision and an easy decision,” said Ellen Cashman, president of the board of directors.

“It was a hard decision because we have had countless hours into planning and organizing the race and we realized we would miss seeing the dogs, mushers, sponsors, volunteers… all the people that we have built relationships with over the years. But it was also an easy decision because we care about these people and these dogs. After reviewing all the information, including advice from our race marshal and official race veterinarian, we realized we could not guarantee a safe race for participants, volunteers and spectators,” she said.

The first WolfTrack was run in 2008, and the race is expected to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year, weather permitting.

For more information about the event, visit www.wolftrackclassic.com