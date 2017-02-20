DTA reaches out to bring transit future into focus

The DTA will host an open house at the Duluth Transportation Center on downtown Michigan Street from 4:30-6:30 p.m., when it will unveil its Transit Development Plan survey — a semi-regular evaluation of ever-changing travel patterns.

To hear the state tell it, the DTA does well at this sort of thing.

"They have a long history of being very thoughtful," said Tom Gottfried, program director for Greater Minnesota Public Transit, a Minnesota Department of Transportation office based in St. Paul. "They don't think in terms of the next two weeks; they think in terms of the next 10 years."

Past surveys have been responsible for the creation of new routes and increased safety and user-friendliness initiatives, said Dennis Jensen, DTA general manager. Visitors to the open house will be able to complete hard-copy surveys or the online version using provided tablets. Additionally, pop-up tables will surface in skywalks and other places in Duluth where people can also take the survey. The final Transit Development Plan and its recommendations is scheduled to be released in August. Jensen said the goal between now and then is to reach as many DTA users as possible, die-hards and infrequent riders alike. Even those who never ride the bus are encouraged to participate.

"They're going to tell us why they don't ride the bus and why they do," Jensen said. "Some of the ideas are very reasonable and some will be impossible to meet the needs."

Data collected will be turned over to a pair of internal committees that plot the DTA's vision for the future in the form of a five-year service recommendation.

The local effort comes at a time when the DTA and the rest of greater Minnesota's transit entities are being asked to increase local service and reach deeper into outlying communities. The state is funding the initiative that seeks to turn demonstration projects into regular offerings by 2020. For the DTA, that could mean greater penetration into Proctor and Hermantown and even commuter service to Cloquet and Two Harbors. Already, the DTA is planning to increase its STRIDE service for people with disabilities by adding the equivalent of another eight hours of service daily. Transit agencies have until March to turn in enhancement proposals to the state.

"We've already approved in 2017 an additional 59,000 hours of service," Gottfried said. "We're committed to delivering these demonstration hours above and beyond those hours."

For Jensen, searching through past Transit Development Program updates offers a glimpse at the evolution of the DTA — including the trend toward fewer transfers and more one-seat rides, the growth of its service to the University of Minnesota Duluth, the advent of smart-card bus passes and more. All were ideas either proffered or reinforced by rider responses.

"Transfers are a critical factor; people like to get on and get off at their destination and transfers discourage people from riding," Jensen said. "We try to figure out which buses can run from one neighborhood to another. One transfer is not so bad; twice is real negative."

Ridership on the DTA is down from a peak of 3.3 million rides in 2015, Jensen said. He blames the opening of the Duluth Transit Center in 2016, which forced riders to alter their habits. Still, the DTA is by far the busiest transit service in the state outside of the Twin Cities markets and Jensen figures it's only going to get busier and more complex from here on out. He sees a Duluth that is coming into its own as a destination.

"It's a wonderful thing that's happening in Duluth — something that should have happened 20 years ago," he said. "It's a planned-type of development and expansion with great restaurants, craft breweries. Duluth is becoming a real destination."

To that end, Jensen described the one white whale the DTA has yet to incorporate into the transit system — a service that would help serve Canal Park during its most congested times.

"The one thing we missed, which is still one of my goals, was bringing a rail trolley around Canal Park," Jensen said. "I need another five years to get that one going."

Open House

The DTA will host an open house Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Duluth Transportation Center at 228 W. Michigan St. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be activities on hand for children.

People can also take the Transit Development Plan survey online by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/DTATDp.