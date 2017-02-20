February rain, thunderstorms soak Northland

Rounds of rain — heavy at times, along with gusty east winds — pelted those who were out and about. The Duluth International Airport had received close to a half-inch of rain by late afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

That was well short of the Feb. 20 daily record for precipitation in Duluth, which remains 1.06 inches, set in 2014, National Weather Service meteorologist William Mokry said. That year, the precipitation came in the form of 11 inches of snow.

Many observation stations in the region reported a half-inch or a little more of rain, Mokry said, including International Falls, where thunder came with the rain.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported water on the road on state Highway 61 about one mile east of Two Harbors and in the area of the Interstate 35 tunnels in Duluth.

The high temperature in Duluth was 43 degrees — 17 degrees above normal, but far from the daily record of 54, set in 1877. Other parts of the region climbed into the 50s.

That followed highs in Duluth of 52 on Friday, 52 on Saturday and 43 on Sunday.

The high temperature of 50 in Hayward on Monday did set a record, Mokry said, exceeding the previous record high of 48 set in 1943.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s expected regionwide.

Forecast models show chances for significant snowfall later in the week diminishing, Mokry said. As of Monday night, the models showed the area of snow heading well south of the region on Thursday and Friday. The strongest possibility for measurable snow in the region later in the week will be in the Lake Superior snowbelt, he said.

Temperatures in the region still will be a little above normal by the weekend, Mokry said, with highs around the freezing mark or a little above.