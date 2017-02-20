After a search of the facility, the St. Paul police did not find bombs or dangerous devices.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said the center received a “robo-call”-style threat around 10 a.m. Monday and police sent multiple officers, including a bomb squad.

The center runs programs for preschoolers, infants and toddlers, who were moved to a nearby fire department.

St. Paul resident Joe Nathan was exercising at the JCC when the evacuation was called. He said firefighters moved a truck out of the station to make way for mats for the children to sit on. “Within a few minutes they began making a presentation on what firefighters do,” he said. “It was impromptu and very well done.

“JCC staff were true professionals in keeping the kids calm and relaxed,” he said. “I was deeply impressed and moved by the instant and smooth collaboration between the JCC and the fire department.”

A Jewish community center in Whitefish Bay, Wis., was also evacuated due to to a bomb threat Monday morning, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It was the the center’s second bomb threat in recent weeks.

NBC News confirmed at least 10 Jewish Community Centers received threats Monday, the latest in a wave of such threats in recent weeks.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and city council member Chris Tolbert released the following statement to families affected by Monday’s threat:

“Our hearts are with the families of the 190 children and their caregivers — people of every faith — who had to be evacuated. While no one was physically hurt, we know that it will take time for you and your children to feel safe. Know that your safety is our top priority and our law enforcement personnel will remain vigilant in the days and weeks ahead as we seek out those responsible.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas also released a statement Monday saying they were working with law enforcement on the matter.