Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Pedestrian killed by oil train identified as Detroit Lakes woman

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:21 p.m.

    DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—A 56-year-old Detroit Lakes woman has been identified as the person who died Saturday, Feb. 18, after a train struck her.

    Lynn Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Detroit Lakes police and paramedics responded about 9 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe oil train near Washington Avenue and U.S. Highway 10.

    Upon arrival at the scene, officers and paramedics found the victim on the railroad tracks.

    Traffic on the rail corridor through Detroit Lakes was stopped for several hours.

    Explore related topics:NewsDetroit Lakestrain fatalaccidents
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement