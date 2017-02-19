Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: A soggy February day
We usually don't talk about rain in February, but that's what we will see.
A cold front slicing through the Upper Midwest will create pockets of rain, and it's not out of the question that we could hear a couple rumbles of thunder as well, especially south of the Twin Ports.
Once the frontal boundary passes early tonight, the winds will become rather gusty and out of the west. This will provide clear skies tonight, and the warmth will continue to linger into Tuesday.
FORECAST
Monday: Thundershowers. High 48. Low 36.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High 50. Low 40.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. High 43. Low 39.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 37. Low 26.
Friday: Chance of light snow. High 28. Low 18.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 25. Low 9.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 29. Low 11.