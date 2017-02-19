Authorities ID Fish Lake snowmobile crash victim
Authorities have identified a Duluth man injured Saturday afternoon in a snowmobile crash..
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that Kyle Carson, 22, sustained injuries on Fish Lake, southwest of Fredenberg Township, at 4 p.m. Saturday and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.
On Saturday evening, the sheriff's office reported that Carson was in critical condition, and said Sunday that he was stable and recovering.
The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office, which stated that alcohol and speed appeared to be factors.