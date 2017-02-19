Julian Nelson, Apostle Islands conservationist, dies at 100

Not only was the position controversial among his constituents — it also directly affected Nelson, who would lose ownership of his fish camp on Rocky Island and have the land transformed into a national park.

"He stood up for it anyway, knowing that it would lose him the election, knowing he'd face the loss of his own land," said Bob Mackreth, a retired park historian and family friend. "He looked away from his own interests and toward the islands' future."

Indeed, Nelson served only one term as mayor. But the 21-island lakeshore has remained undeveloped since it was established by the federal government in 1970 and continues to serve as a popular Lake Superior attraction for outdoors enthusiasts.

Nelson, a lifelong resident and advocate for the area who also worked as a commercial fisherman and ferry boat captain, died Friday at an assisted living facility in Washburn. He was 100.

"He really meant it when he said the park is for everyone," son Bob Nelson told the News Tribune. "He always felt it was not in the best interests of people to have it developed into condos and wealthy homes. He always thought it should be for the people, and he died saying that, too."

As a civic leader, Nelson also played an integral role in the establishment of the Apostle Islands Marina in Bayfield and the Bayfield Apple Festival, which brings up to 60,000 people each fall to the tiny town with a year-round population of 487.

Nelson was born to Norwegian immigrants in Bayfield on March 8, 1916. He worked for his father's commercial fishing operation from a young age and took over the business in 1937.

After a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, Nelson returned to purchase a new boat, the Mermaid, and a fish camp with two cabins on Rocky Island. In 1962, he started a new career as a ferry boat captain — first for the Howard Russell family and later for the Madeline Island Ferry Line — continuing until his retirement in 1980.

During the early 1960s, he served as president of the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce, spearheading the marina project, the creation of Dalrymple Park and Campground and the Apple Festival, which was conceived in 1962 with friend and local apple grower Jim Erickson.

But it was Nelson's work on conservation that family and friends said was his proudest achievement.

As mayor, he worked with U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, who introduced legislation to create the national lakeshore. The bill was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1970, providing permanent protection for the 42,000-acre lakeshore known for its sea caves, historic lighthouses and old-growth forests.

President John F. Kennedy famously visited the area weeks before his assassination in 1963, taking a flyover of the Apostle Islands in Marine One.

"If JFK was writing his book, 'Profiles in Courage,' today, he'd have an entire chapter on Julian Nelson," said Mackreth, a retired National Parks Service historian for the Apostle Islands.

The legislation was controversial among some locals, including those whose families had long owned parcels and constructed cabins on the islands. Landowners were given buyout options — with some selling outright and others accepting payments for 25-year or life estate leases.

"There were people whose summer homes were taken, whose cabins their grandparents built were taken," Mackreth said. "Julian was among them, but he looked down the line and said this is the best thing for the islands."

Mackreth said he visited Nelson a few weeks ago. The 100-year-old told him: "I'd do same thing again today. It was the right thing to do."

Only six families, including Nelson's children, still have rights to lakeshore land. They were compensated decades ago for the value of the land, which is now owned by the federal government and part of the protected area. But the lifetime leases allow them to stay on the land tax-free until they die.

Nelson's children have kept up the Rocky Island dock and cabins, which retain a 1930s style, though they say it's now more work than play.

"Bob and I spent many weeks of our summers there as kids," daughter Heidi Nelson recalled. "It was an incredible life to live. It was probably the nicest childhood one could have. Now it's work for us to keep up cabins — and god bless Bob for all he does — but it's worth keeping."

Bob Nelson said they hope the old buildings can someday be used for educational purposes.

"We want people to come and learn about beauty of the islands and water," he said. "That'd be our dream, and it was his, too. It's about people having access to one of the greatest places on earth."

Nelson is survived by his two children. His wife, Marie, died in 2009 after 61 years of marriage. At his request, there will be no funeral service.