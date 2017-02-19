Eveleth man in fair condition after snowmobile crash

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office identified Jacob Muhich as the rider injured a crash south of Eveleth on Friday night.

Virginia police officers stopped a vehicle in the city at 10:43 p.m. Friday and learned that the vehicle had an unconscious man in it who was being driven to the emergency room at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic, according to a news release issued Saturday. Authorities said the man had been involved in a snowmobile crash on Heikkila Lake in the Central Lakes area.

Muhich was taken to the emergency room in Virginia and then airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, where he remained on Sunday.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office, which reported that speed, alcohol and operator inexperience appear to be factors in the crash.