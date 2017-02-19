Astro Bob blog: Life’s Building Blocks Found on Dwarf Planet Ceres
Carbon is the coolest, most special atom of them all. Not only can it link in multiple ways to other atoms, but it happily links with itself to form incredibly complex molecules, the kind that make proteins and bodies possible. And while organic compounds alone don't necessarily mean a living thing, finding them on the dwarf planet Ceres gives us hope that all the necessary ingredients for life were readily available to Earth at the dawn of the solar system. Read post here.