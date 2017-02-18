SpaceX launch scrubbed with 13 seconds to go

The voyage will eventually mark a return to launch activity for Launch Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla.

That was the site of the rocket launch that sent the first U.S. astronauts to the moon. It was also the site of the last manned mission to leave U.S. soil, in 2011.

The launch's scrub of the unmanned Falcon 9 rocket threw off well-laid plans for some who had gathered at Kennedy Space Center for a public viewing.

"It's disappointing," said Robbie Haney of Grayslake, Ill., who is in Central Florida visiting friends in Tampa Bay and attended the viewing with her husband Ken.

They made a trip to Kennedy Space Center to check out a launch for the first time.

Ken Haney said increased activity from private companies has been fun to watch.

"It always brings tears to your eyes to see what we are doing and what we send into space," Haney said.

The launch was set to be the first from Florida for SpaceX since a rocket exploded at Launch Complex 40 on Sept. 1.

That accident forced the company to accelerate a plan to refurbish Launch Complex 39 and get it ready for this mission to deliver goods within the Dragon Spacecraft capsule.