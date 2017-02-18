Duluth misses record temperature by 1 degree

The official high at the Duluth International Airport was 52 degrees on Saturday, falling short of the record of 53 degrees, according to NWS meteorologist Mike Stewart.

However, International Falls reached a high of of 51 degrees on Saturday, breaking its record of 49 degrees set in 1954, Stewart said.

Temperatures in the Northland were well above average on Saturday. The average high for Feb. 18 in Duluth is 25 degrees, while the average high in International Falls is 23 degrees, Stewart said.

"Enjoy the weekend. Enjoy the excellent weather and step around the puddles," he said.

Both Duluth and International Falls have a continued chance of reaching record temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Duluth's record high for Feb. 19 is 51 degrees and for Feb. 20 is 54 degrees.

"If we get some sun tomorrow, we're going to pushing that. We could see that unless we get a lake breeze; there's a possibility that we could get a lake breeze. But away from the lake, 50s is going to be common," Stewart said. He added that Monday is expected to be cloudy because of an increased chance of rain and Duluth may miss the breaking Monday's record high due to that.

The record high in International Falls is 47 degrees for Feb. 19 and 48 degrees for Feb. 20, according to Stewart. International Falls still has snowpack on the ground, which helps cool down the air and may affect temperatures in the city.

"It could be iffy. We could break the record. It's going to be close," he said.

The Northland is still looking at receiving some snow later in the week. The heaviest snow is predicted to hit southern Minnesota and southern and eastern Wisconsin, he said. He added that the Twin Ports may receive only a couple inches, with the worst of the storm saying farther south.