The question is, will they?

"I think you really have to look at your market mix to see if you are one of the ones who want to do that," said Dave Homstad, owner and founder of the Blue Moose Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks. "I would really have to think about it."

Minnesota House Bill 1008 would extend bar closing times from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. seven days a week, with some exceptions. Bars could reopen at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Minneapolis has made moves to extend bar hours during the 2018 Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 4 at the city's recently constructed U.S. Bank Stadium.

"I look at is as: They had a bill to extend it for Minneapolis — from 2 (a.m.) to 4 (a.m.) — and I thought: 'Why are we doing it just for one weekend?' If it's good for that weekend ... why not do it the rest of the year," Rep Jeff Howe, a Republican from St. Paul and the bill's sponsor, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "If it's good for Minneapolis, it should be good for the rest of the state."

At least one set of East Grand Forks business owners think the state should give it a try. Up North Pizza Pub owners Jesse Johnson and Justin LaRoque said their business at 314 Fourth St. N.W. has been doing well since it opened about eight months ago. The pub is family-friendly, though it does draw younger crowds, they said. The longer hours could help them tap the college crowd.

"We've actually talked about that," Johnson said. "It would be something to try out."

"We'd have to have a longer conversation about it," LaRoque said.

'Keeping roads safe'

Minnesota's closing times have been extended before, and just like last time, it is drawing concerns from the law enforcement community.

The state Legislature passed a similar law in 2003 that changed Minnesota's bar close from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., though that came with a price for business owners. Those who want to stay open until 2 a.m. have to pay a licensing fee that funds salaries for state troopers.

Different levels of fees relate to gross sales, with fees ranging from $300 to $1,000. HB 1008 does not address whether those fees would increase.

Moorhead saw "significant migration" around 1 a.m. from Fargo so patrons from North Dakota could drink longer in Minnesota, Moorhead Police Lt. Tory Jacobson. At that time, North Dakota's closing time for bars was 1 a.m.

"We did see increased alcohol-related traffic stops and incidents," he said.

Eventually, the North Dakota Legislature followed Minnesota's lead and voted to allow bars to stay open until 2 a.m. Each county and city is allowed to decide when last call must be yelled out in establishments. Bars don't have to pay a fee to stay open longer in North Dakota.

A later bar close in North Dakota meant less alcohol-related reports, Jacobson said, adding bars don't have to stay open to the allowed time.

"We've been down this road before," he said. "We're confident that there would be much discussion about this because we have that historical confirmation of what happened."

There is a concern about staffing, as well. The change could mean later hours for officers and additional costs for patrols, Jacobson said. That could stress law enforcement agencies with staffing shortages, he added. Moorhead's Police Department would have to have conversations about properly staffing patrols if the closing time was changed.

"In the past, it put an increase on the demand for our calls for service," he said. "Currently, that has been one of the significant things of conversation, at least in our city."

The State Patrol in Minnesota said the law would bring "significant challenges" in troopers' work to "keep Minnesota roads safe."

"The State Patrol does not have the staffing around the state to address the extended hours," Col. Matt Langer, the chief of Minnesota State Patrol, said in a statement.

There also are concerns across the Red River. Those driving back into North Dakota after the 4 a.m. bar close could present more alcohol-related traffic stops for law enforcement agencies in the state, a concern Grand Forks Police Lt. Jeremy Moe expressed. He didn't think costs would increase because the city has personnel to cover those shifts.

"Anytime there are longer time periods of people (consuming) alcohol, it is going to be a concern for people making incorrect decisions in driving home or operating a vehicle," he said. "We want to make sure we have very safe roadways for people that are traveling."

Moe was unaware of any stance the Grand Forks Police Department may take on the Minnesota legislation.

Making the last call

East Grand Forks may not see that mass exodus from Grand Forks, East Grand Forks Police Chief Michael Hedlund said. Few bars in the Minnesota city have applied for a 2 a.m. license and, if HB 1008 passed, they may still choose to close at 1 a.m., Hedlund said.

"I would be very surprised if many of our bars would switch over to that," he said. "I don't think it would be a major issue for us. We're staffed 24/7 anyway.

"If anything, it might spread out some the issues because I'm sure not everybody would close at 4 a.m.," he added. "It might spread the bar rush hour for us."

If the law passes, bars and restaurants may not immediately jump at the opportunity to stay open later, Johnson and LaRoque said. Up North Pizza Pub has a 2 a.m. license, but the owners would have to weigh several factors, including if the added revenue outweighs the added cost of staying open later. The pub also may need security to deter fighting and alcohol-related incidents.

"You have to look at it several ways," LaRoque said. "Is it worth the headache? Is it worth all of the things that come with what happens after 2 a.m.?"

"It's like the classic saying: Nothing good happens after 2 a.m.," Johnson said.

For the Blue Moose, which shuts down its restaurant early but keeps its bar open until 1 a.m., it could mean going from to a family-friendly place to "the bar image," something Homstad has fought for years.

He said he would be hesitant to say Minnesota shouldn't pass the law.

"Personally, 4 a.m. is past my bedtime," Homstad said. "I don't know if it is right for the Blue Moose, but I certainly wouldn't say (Minnesota) shouldn't do it because this business might the not be the right venue. There are other businesses out there that serve different parts of the market."