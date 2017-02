Team Snowy Owls runs the Ikidarod race on the nature trails at North Shore Community School in Duluth Township on Friday afternoon. Second-grade students filled the roles of sled dogs and mushers during the event, which is the culmination of a few weeks spent studying dogsledding and the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Eight teams of students ran the race on Friday. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

