Bygones for Feb. 18, 2017

• A bill limiting the number of commercial fishing licenses for Lake Superior is working its way through the Minnesota House. Rep. Arlene Lehto of Duluth said the bill is aimed at limiting hobby net fishermen and should not affect those fishing for a living.

News Tribune, Feb. 18, 1997

• Just months before USX plans to start sealing contaminated coal tar on its former site in Morgan Park, Duluth Mayor Gary Doty is asking them to stop. Instead, Doty wants them to remove the tar and burn it at WLSSD.

• State Rep. Tom Rukavina's proposal to split St. Louis County into two counties is attracting some anti-Duluth sentiment. Floodwood Mayor David DeNoyer has asked Rukavina to include Floodwood in the northern county because it would be more rural and not centered around Duluth.

