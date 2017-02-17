Fire damages Bayfield restaurant
The owners of a Bayfield restaurant say they plan to reopen following a fire on Friday.
The Broad Street Eatery thanked first responders on its Facebook page for their efforts during Friday morning’s “tragic event.” No one was hurt in the fire, the restaurant reported.
"There is quite a bit of smoke and water damage to the interior and we are working on the details of repair. We will be closed until further notice. … This is not the end of Broad Street Eatery,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.
The Bayfield Volunteer Fire Department couldn’t be reached for further details on the fire.