UMD, CSS, UWS renew collaboration

Leaders lauded the agreement on Friday, saying that it allows students to graduate faster or complete prerequisites for graduate school if their home institution doesn't offer them.

The agreement, which began in 1966, was recently reviewed and was signed on Friday by UMD Chancellor Lendley Black, UWS Chancellor Renee Wachter and St. Scholastica President Colette McCarrick Geary.

At any given time, UMD typically has 11 to 15 students enrolled in classes at either St. Scholastica or UWS under the agreement, while 12 to 17 students from those two institutions take classes at UMD, according to Black.

Kristina Provost decided during her junior year that she wanted to pursue a degree in nursing, but she still wanted to complete her biology major at UMD. Using the cross-registration program, she told the News Tribune, she was able to complete undergraduate anatomy/physiology and pathophysiology classes at St. Scholastica that would fulfill prerequisites for a nursing graduate program — while still completing her bachelor's degree in biology.

Going to class at St. Scholastica was a different experience because the campus was smaller and the lecture hall was smaller than at UMD, she said. However, cross registration saved her time and money — and without it, she would have had to spend more time completing the classes before she began graduate courses.

"I'm a tour guide and I usually tell my groups that it's a good idea to utilize the cross-registration program for any prerequisites that aren't offered at UMD," she said.

During Friday's ceremony, Black said the agreement "reflects our shared focus on doing more together than we can do separately." The program saves students time and money while allowing them to stay on track toward education goals, he explained.

"It deepens their educational experience, too, to be able to spend some time on our different and unique campuses. I think I can speak in some part for my two colleagues and friends here when I say that I would love to see this program expand and see more students take advantage of this unique opportunity within the Twin Ports," he said.

Wachter noted that the program allows a student to take a class on another campus if their home institution can't accommodate their schedule, enabling them to complete their degree more quickly. But it also enriches students' academic experiences, she said.

"The depth and richness of our programs at our respective campuses is really impressive. I know that our students here are taking classes at UMD on African-American studies and African studies, which is an area that we don't offer but I think offers tremendous opportunity for those students who want to explore areas like that," Wachter said.

Geary said that the partnership is about giving students academic choices that allow them to have a better undergraduate experience.

"It's just such a wonderful opportunity today to join with my colleagues, Chancellor Black and Chancellor Wachter, in signing this Cross Registration Agreement because each of us — unique institutions with distinctive histories, missions, identities, resources to make available — together can offer extraordinary opportunities for our students," Geary said.