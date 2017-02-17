International Falls shattered its daily record with a high of 58 degrees. The old record was 52, set in 1907, and the average high for the city on Feb. 17 is just 23 degrees.

Other highs in the Northland on Friday included 53 at Hibbing, 57 in Ely and Orr, and 55 in Grand Rapids and Cloquet. In Wisconsin, Ashland reached 58 degrees and Hayward hit 57. Those are normal high temperatures for late April in the region.

Cooler conditions were seen near Lake Superior; the high at Duluth’s Sky Harbor Airport was just 36 degrees.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit 63 degrees on Friday, another record for the date. The previous daily record for the Twin Cities was 55.

The unseasonable warmth is forecast to stick around into next week in the Northland, with highs in the 40s or 50s expected each day through next Wednesday, the Weather Service reported. There’s a chance for rain — and maybe a few thunderstorms — on Monday.

A cooldown — and perhaps some snow — is in the forecast for later next week.