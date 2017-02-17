International Falls sets record high of 55 degrees; Duluth nearing record
International Falls has already set its record temperature for today, and Duluth's temperature is nearing its record.
The Falls hit 55 degrees at mid-afternoon, beating its record of 50 degrees for this date set in 1907. Duluth's official temperature at Duluth International Airport hit 51 degrees at 3 p.m., tying for second warmest temperature on this date. The National Weather Service in Duluth says the record for Feb. 17 is 52 degrees, set in 1981, still within reach under today's warm sunshine.
The entire Upper Midwest is in the midst of a unseasonably warm period, with temperatures well into the 40s expected in Duluth well into next week.
As of 3 p.m. it was 62 in Minneapolis, 57 in Ashland, 55 in Cloquet and Carlton, 54 in Solon Springs and Moose Lake but only 36 at Duluth's Sky Harbor Airport on the Lake Superior waterfront.
Those would normally be high temperatures seen in late April.