The entire Upper Midwest is in the midst of a unseasonably warm period, with temperatures well into the 40s expected in Duluth well into next week.

As of 3 p.m. it was 62 in Minneapolis, 57 in Ashland, 55 in Cloquet and Carlton, 54 in Solon Springs and Moose Lake but only 36 at Duluth's Sky Harbor Airport on the Lake Superior waterfront.

Those would normally be high temperatures seen in late April.