Bygones for Feb. 17, 2017

• The U.S. Coast Guard marine board of inquiry report into the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald should be ready for transmittal to top-level review agencies by April. The process requires review by the National Transportation Safety Board which could take up to a year.

News Tribune, Feb. 17, 1997

• Duluth officials say nearly half of the city's new homes in 1995 were manufactured homes — or mobile homes, as they used to be called. The owners of Zenith Terrace plan to add 141 manufactured homes to their site over the next two years.

• The 25th Dyno American Birkebeiner ski race from Hayward to Telemark Lodge this Saturday is expected to draw a record 7,900 entrants. The Birkebeiner trail has become one of the premier recreation trails in the Upper Midwest, attracting skiers all winter.