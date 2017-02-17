Bygones for Feb. 17, 2017
News Tribune, Feb. 17, 1977
• Parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula have received 250 inches of snow this winter and more seems to be falling daily. Ontonagon County had eight straight days of snow from Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 that cost nearly $78,000 for removal.
• The U.S. Coast Guard marine board of inquiry report into the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald should be ready for transmittal to top-level review agencies by April. The process requires review by the National Transportation Safety Board which could take up to a year.
News Tribune, Feb. 17, 1997
• Duluth officials say nearly half of the city's new homes in 1995 were manufactured homes — or mobile homes, as they used to be called. The owners of Zenith Terrace plan to add 141 manufactured homes to their site over the next two years.
• The 25th Dyno American Birkebeiner ski race from Hayward to Telemark Lodge this Saturday is expected to draw a record 7,900 entrants. The Birkebeiner trail has become one of the premier recreation trails in the Upper Midwest, attracting skiers all winter.