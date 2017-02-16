Body found in Cloquet; foul play not suspected

Three elementary school-aged boys discovered the man, who they initially thought was still alive and possibly intoxicated, police said. They told a nearby homeowner, who discovered the man was deceased. The boys had been out searching for a lost dog when they spotted the body.

Cloquet Police Chief Steve Stracek said there was no sign of foul play and the preliminary autopsy report came back with no indications of any kind of assault. They are still awaiting toxicology results and the investigation is still open.

“At this point it appears he was by himself,” Stracek said. “We followed his single set of footprints for quite a distance.”

Stracek said they think the man’s body was there for one or two days. His name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. Stracek said he was from the Cloquet area.

Stracek said they aren’t ruling anything out yet, but his best guess is that the man died of natural causes.

“It’s an unusual case, but I wouldn’t call it suspicious,” Stracek said Thursday.