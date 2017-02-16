NOAA: Warm winter should run into warm spring

NOAA forecasters on Thursday said there's a better-than-average chance for the Northland to see a warmer-than-average March-May period, with slightly above normal precipitation.

If that happens, it will continue a two-year string of warmer-than-average months.

According to data kept by the National Weather Service in Duluth, 23 of the last 24 months have brought above-normal temperatures, with many months significantly warmer than normal. The only month colder than normal during that period was April 2016, just 1.1 degree off normal. The last noticeably colder month in Duluth was February 2015.

So far this winter, February is 3.3 degrees above normal, while January was 5.8 degrees above normal, December was 1.1 degrees above normal and November 11.3 degrees warmer than normal in Duluth.

NOAA reported Thursday that the Northland saw January temperatures 9-12 degrees above the 20th century average. That offers a more stark warming trend than the more recent 30-year normal period used by the Weather Service.

The NOAA experts expect March to bring about normal temperatures in the Upper Midwest with a warmer trend in April and May. They expect the eastern and southern two-thirds of the continental U.S. to be warmer than normal and no portion of the U.S. to be cooler than normal.

Forecasters say they expect a slightly above-average chance for above-average precipitation across northern states, from Idaho to Michigan, including North Dakota and Minnesota.

January was the third-warmest January globally since accurate records have been kept, starting in 1880. NOAA also reported Thursday that both Arctic and Antarctic sea ice was the lowest ever recorded for January.

Forecasters said the weak La Nina cooling of Pacific Ocean waters from last autumn has ended with neutral conditions now reported. Forecasters said it's unclear if either a La Nina cooling or El Nino warming event will happen later in 2017 to impact next winter.