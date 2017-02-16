Duffy will not challenge Baldwin for U.S. Senate

"After much prayer and deliberation, Rachel and I have decided that this is not the right time for me to run for Senate," Duffy said in a statement. "We have eight great kids and family always comes first."

"Baldwin will be beat because her radically liberal Madison record and ideas are out of sync with Wisconsin," said Duffy, whose district includes Northwestern Wisconsin. "I look forward to helping our Republican nominee defeat her. I'll continue to work my heart out for the families of the 7th district, and I'm excited about the great things we will accomplish with our united Republican government."

With his early support of President Donald Trump and formidable fundraising skills, Duffy was viewed by many in the Republican Party as the front-runner to take on Baldwin.

By quickly announcing his decision to skip the race, Duffy leaves plenty of time and space for others to gather support from activists and major donors.

The list of potential candidates includes Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Madison businessman Eric Hovde, state Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield), state Sen. Leah Vukmir (R-Brookfield) and Marine veteran and Milwaukee-area businessman Kevin Nicholson.

Fitzgerald is a key power broker in Madison and burnished his credentials among the party's grassroots with his early backing of Trump.

Hovde put up a strong challenge in 2012 when he finished second to former Gov. Tommy Thompson in a GOP Senate primary. He has the deepest pockets in the potential field and could kick-start his campaign by self-funding.

Kooyenga and Vukmir are conservative legislators who had skilled jobs outside of politics and who are popular with the GOP base in southeastern Wisconsin.

Vukmir said she was already considering a primary run against Duffy but doesn't have a timeline to decide whether to do so now. To run for U.S. Senate, she would have to give up the state Senate seat where she's worked on health and education issues.

Kooyenga said he's been asked by people about running for the U.S. Senate. But he said he wouldn't make a decision until the state budget is signed.

Nicholson has been quietly making the rounds to gather support. A former chair of the College Democrats at the University of Minnesota, he served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a principal at a management consulting firm.

Republicans are now girding for a primary battle.

"There are strong potential candidates ready to draw a sharp contrast with Senator Baldwin, who is out of touch with Wisconsin values and in big trouble as a result," Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesman Alec Zimmerman said in a statement.

The state Democratic Party appeared to relish the prospect of GOP infighting.

"With out-of-state money piling up to support Tea Party darling David Clarke, legislators across the state preparing to run, and their top candidate dropping out, the Republican establishment in Washington is scrambling to avoid a divisive, messy Republican primary in Wisconsin," state Democrats said in a statement. "No matter what circus emerges, Tammy Baldwin will continue to stand up to the powerful interests in Washington and fight for a Wisconsin economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top."

Party spokeswoman Gillian Drummond was referring to Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke, who has not indicated an interest in the race. Journal Sentinel columnist Dan Bice reported Thursday that four out-of-state groups are raising money to draft the outspoken conservative Clarke to run against Baldwin.