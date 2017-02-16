Duluth homicide investigation continues

William Andrew Grahek, a 22-year-old University of Minnesota Duluth student, was fatally shot inside his residence at 510 E. 11th St. around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police had initially detained several people and identified a "person of interest," but Chief Mike Tusken declined to elaborate on the status of the investigation.

"We know this is a very important investigation for the community and for the family," he told reporters at the city's Public Safety Building. "We want to make sure we get this right, and we don't want to do anything to compromise the investigation."

Tusken declined to confirm if the case was still believed to be related to a robbery or home invasion, as preliminary investigation revealed shortly after the shooting. He would not elaborate on any potential relationship between the victim and shooter, though police did say Wednesday that it did not appear to be a random crime.

Grahek was a computer science and criminology student at UMD, an Army reservist and a member of the school's Fighting Penguins club rugby team. He grew up in the Twin Cities and was the son of a St. Paul police sergeant.

The shooting was the sixth in Duluth in the span of 25 days, but the first of those to result in a death. It is the first homicide investigation in Duluth since October, when a 47-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Lincoln Park bar.