News media is 'out of control,' Trump claims

"The press has become so dishonest that if we don't talk about it we are doing a tremendous disservice to American people," Trump told reporters.

His comments came amid reports that members of Trump's campaign team were in contact with Russian officials. Various stories in the Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN have cited unnamed intelligence and other sources.

Trump has lashed out at the reports in a tweet on Thursday, even saying the media should apologize.

"Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!" Trump posted on his account.

The purpose of his impromptu press conference was to announce Alexander Acosta as his next nominee for labor secretary, after Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration. But it quickly veered off into Trump's attack on the media, as well as an opportunity for him to recite his agenda and accomplishments.

"I am here following through on what I pledged to do," he said, vowing that he would take the message directly to the American people.

He said that the media "is attacking our administration because they know that we are following through on our pledges to the American people, and they are not happy about it."

He pushed back against media reports that his administration was in "chaos," instead saying that it was running like a "fine-tuned machine."