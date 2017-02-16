Rep. Sarah Anderson, R-Plymouth, suggests new U.S. Bank Stadium rules and also suggests new rules apply to all state and city venues. She also said he wants to "dig into" whether state-run colleges and universities should fall under the same rules.

A bill Anderson authored that is moving through committees would prohibit free admission to U.S.Bank events for friends and family of people who govern the facilities. It also would change the governing board.

Michele Kelm-Helgen on Thursday, Feb. 16, announced her resignation from the Minnesota Sports Facilities' Authority, which runs U.S. Bank Stadium, home to the Minnesota Vikings and other events. It came after she and others involved with the authority were criticized for allowing free use of two stadium suites by family and friends.

"As a public servant, most concerned about the public interest, it is apparent that I have become the focus of the legislation that is being considered," she said about bills to rework stadium governance. "Therefore, I believe it is in the public interest to remove myself from this discussion. I want to be clear that this is my decision, and my decision alone."

Kelm-Helgen, a former top Gov. Mark Dayton aide and one-time legislative employee, said she will work until March 8.

Also on Thursday, authority Executive Director Ted Mondale resigned. He is the son of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

"I feel good about my work, but it is time to move on," Ted Mondale said.

The controversy began in November when the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported that members of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority board took guests to Minnesota Vikings games and other events. Many of the guests paid for the events after the story broke.

An audit released last week shows more than 150 friends and family of authority members gained free access to the stadium. The authority had said it has two suites, used to market the stadium to possible clients, but in recent days it became known it had access to a third suite.

Kelm-Helgen, who made $135,000 annually, said she is proud that the stadium has attracted the Super Bowl next year, along with other events such as the college basketball Final Four and X Games.

"Despite these successes, the ongoing discussion on the use of MSFA suites has become a distraction to marketing the stadium," she said. "If I could go back and start over again, MSFA would have had a public discussion on the use of these suites and forbid the use of them by family and friends from the start. When questions about the suites use were raised, MSFA took responsibility, and then passed and implemented a new policy in December that no longer allows family and friends in the suites."

For Anderson, the problem was not just about suite use.

"Chair Kelm-Helgen's resignation comes days after we learned that the MSFA, without proper authority, entered into million dollar contracts that continue a disturbing pattern of Democrats using this board to help their political allies," Anderson said. "This is the people's stadium, not the people closest to the DFL Party's stadium. House Republicans will continue to investigate the MSFA's activities and ensure that they are held accountable for breaching the public's trust and violating ethical principles."

Anderson said the free admission "is just the tip of the iceberg."

The lawmaker also alleges that the authority has made decisions to spend millions of dollars, when it is limited to a $250,000 cap. The authority fired back with a statement, however, saying Anderson made "false allegations" and it has followed all laws.

Anderson's stadium reform bill, heard in her State Government Finance Committee Thursday, does not expand the friends and family ban to other professional sports venues. However, in response to a Forum News Service question, she said the reform should apply to all state and city-owned facilities.

When asked about whether the reforms also should apply to state-run college and university facilities, she said he needs to look into that further.

Lawmakers and the governor established the facilities authority when they authorized the $1 billion stadium, half funded by public money.