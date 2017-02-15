UMD’s LGBT office takes wing again under Roze Brooks

"I'd heard and read things, but I didn't feel like I had looming clouds or lingering things I had to mess with," said Brooks, who uses the pronouns "they" and "them." "It was, like, 'Here I go.' "

Last summer, Brooks, 25, became the second full-time coordinator in the UMD office's 17-year history.

Brooks replaced Angie Nichols, who started the program in 2000 and ran it continuously until leaving in 2015. Nichols left after the school lost its LGBT-friendly designation from the national group Campus Pride. Afterward, Nichols joined a group of women, notably a handful of former coaches in UMD's female sports, to file discrimination complaints and lawsuits that are ongoing against the school.

The UMD school year then started with a survey indicating that one-fifth of its students said they had been excluded or intimidated on campus. Gender and gender identity were given as the top reasons why people were excluded or intimidated, or made to feel that way, according to the study that was conducted in fall 2015 by Pennsylvania-based Rankin and Associates Consulting.

It's those marginalized populations that Brooks belongs to and now represents in simultaneous roles as adviser to the Queer and Allied Student Union, social justice programmer, university-wide trainer/advocate and sounding board for everyone from a "doe-eyed freshman" to a graduating senior.

"This work is hard," Brooks said, tipping a cap to Nichols' longevity. "Burnout in social justice work is a real thing. It's extremely taxing. Everything feels personal."

Sexuality & Gender Equity Initiatives "works to empower UMD's queer and trans+ students" and strives for "an improved and affirming campus climate," says an upcoming brochure for the program that is a part of the Office of Diversity & Inclusion.

Susana Pelayo-Woodward is the director of the Office of Diversity & Inclusion. She assigned Brooks the job to rename the LGBT Services office by asking them to study best practices at institutions across the country. The new name earned the recent approval of Lisa Erwin, vice chancellor of student life. The University of Minnesota undertook a similar office name change last year and chose "Gender and Sexuality Center for Queer and Trans Life."

With the new name and leadership come renewed vigor, Pelayo-Woodward said.

"We are hoping to regain the designation (with Campus Pride); it was unfortunate, but we understood why," Pelayo-Woodward said. "The institution remains committed to LGBT students."

In November, Brooks arranged a month's worth of activities around the Transgender Day of Remembrance, Nov. 15, upon which, "we read off the names of 295 trans-folk who were killed," they said, referring to an international total for the calendar year ending Sept. 30, 2016, tallied by Transrespect.org. The month also included events such as a poetry reading by Minneapolis artist Andrea Jenkins.

Brooks is planning a similar month of events for "Gaypril" and is taking a coach bus of students to Chicago this weekend for the Midwest Bisexual, Lesbian, Gay, Transgender and Ally College Conference.

Internally, Brooks is adjusting to a full-time job following graduate assistant work at the University of Kansas — a still relatively closeted place compared to Minnesota, they explained. For Brooks, Duluth meant a colder climate but warmer reception. However, the changeover in the Executive Branch of the federal government has created a figurative climate that has caused consternation among students, especially students in the margins, and kept Brooks busy meeting students who come to them for answers.

"It's been truly crazy around here since January," Brooks said. "It has this perpetual feeling of uncertainty around it."

With an entirely new Queer and Allied Student Union board this school year, Pelayo-Woodward described core student leadership growing up with Brooks.

"It was good they were working in partnership together from the beginning," she said. "In six months they have really had an impact in our office by giving us new perspectives and fresh looks at our whole Office of Diversity."

Pelayo-Woodward described Brooks as asking questions akin to "why not (this) and why not (that)?" It's good timing, since the office is currently undergoing an internal evaluation — something that happens every three to four years, Pelayo-Woodward said — that will serve to make tutoring, mentoring and other services more readily accessible for women, international students, black and Latino students, LGBT students, people with disabilities and others. Those collective groups make up America's "oppressed," in Brooks' estimation, and have much to gain by aligning or simply learning from one another.

"The systems of oppression are still super-pervasive," they said, citing a term, heteronormativity, that describes a popular belief that doesn't leave room for coupling outside of the male-female paradigm.

The school year has been an eye-opener for Brooks, who has found that restraint and patience are required to operate in and move through academia. Brooks counsels students who are marginalized to respond to oppression and their own strong feelings, such as anger, with passion and action. Brooks appreciates it when students find and trust their voices.

"Flipping tables is an art I've mastered," Brooks said, chuckling at the metaphor for not being afraid to get vocal and challenge authority or social norms when issues matter.

To help regulate that intensity, Brooks adopted a "one day at a time" mantra that's tattooed on their right arm.

Regarding the confidence-draining school-year study, the lawsuits and any related LGBT metrics at UMD that have taken hits in recent years, Brooks brushed them off.

"I know what I came into was a blank slate," Brooks said. "I came in with the understanding that I was here to build relationships."