Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Cloudy but a nice weekend ahead
Look for cloudy skies to continue Thursday but with lack of moisture present in the atmosphere the chance of rain is very slim.
By the time Friday rolls in we're looking at much warmer weather as a ridge of unseasonably warm air arrives. Temperatures are likely going to be nearly 20 degrees above average for all areas.
These mild conditions will continue through the weekend. By the time Saturday comes, Northland temperatures are likely going to stay in the low to mid 40s.
FORECAST
Thursday: Becoming warmer. High 34. Low 17.
Friday: Another nice day. High 42. Low 26.
Saturday: More sunshine. High 43. Low 32.
Sunday: Great end to the weekend. High 45. Low 30.
Monday: Rain to arrive. High 45. Low 30.
Tuesday: AM mix. High 42. Low 33.
Wednesday: Another shot of rain. High 38. Low 28.