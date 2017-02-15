Thief River Falls woman dies in two-vehicle crash
ST. HILAIRE, Minn. — A Thief River Falls, Minn., woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Pennington County.
Mary Louise Reierson, 62, died of injuries she received in a crash that happened at 4:50 p.m. about 2 miles north of St. Hilaire, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country north on Minnesota Highway 32 when she met a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Julie Rose Good, 18, of Thief River Falls.
The pickup, which was pulling a skidsteer trailer on icy roads, began to slide into the northbound lane before the trailer collided with the van, according to state troopers.
Good and her passenger, 56-year-old Rose Ann Koepke of Thief River Falls, were not injured. Emergency responders had to use the jaws of life to pull Reierson from the wreckage. She was taken to Sanford Health in Thief River Falls, where she died.
Everyone involved in the crash had their seat belts on, according to a State Patrol report. No alcohol was involved, the report said.
St. Hilaire is about 7 miles south of Thief River Falls in northwestern Minnesota.