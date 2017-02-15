This year the Girl Scout organization is celebrating 100 years of cookie sales by introducing a new cookie: Girl Scout S'mores cookies — the perfect marriage of the two iconic Girl Scout traditions of camping and cookie sales.

Better yet, the money raised stays local and helps the girls with goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Girl Scout S'mores cookies come in two different varieties based upon the bakery that each council uses. Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts, which includes approximately 13,000 girls and adults in the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota and Iowa, now uses Little Brownie Bakers which offers a S'mores sandwich cookie with graham cookies surrounding chocolate and marshmallow filling.

The cookies are great on their own.

In addition to eating the cookies straight out of the box, I thought it might be fun to use them in cupcakes... because why wouldn't I?

I experimented a bit and came up with this recipe I call Girl Scout S'mores Loaded Cupcakes. Watch the video to see how easy they are to make.

A special thanks to my cookie suppliers, Emily and Abby for hooking me up. If you're wondering where to find cookies, go to the Dakota Horizon website to find dates, times and locations for sales in your area.

Girl Scout S'mores Loaded Cupcakes

Serves: 16 cupcakes

1 box Girl Scout S'mores cookies

1 box chocolate cake mix of your choice (I used dark chocolate cake mix)

1 (7-ounce) jar of marshmallow creme

1 tub of Pillsbury vanilla marshmallow frosting

2 Hershey's chocolate bars

4 to 5 graham crackers (optional)

1 to 2 tablespoons melted butter (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Separate sandwich cookies by putting the bottom cookie layer and the filling into one bowl and the top cookie layer (the one that has Girl Scout S'mores written on it) into another bowl.

Put the bottom cookie and filling into a large plastic bag and crush until crumbs are fairly fine.

Place 16 cupcake liners into cupcake pans. Scoop approximately 2 tablespoons of crumbs into the bottom of the liners and press down until it forms a small crust. (If you'd like a thicker crust, you can add 4 to 5 crushed graham crackers and 1 to 2 tablespoons melted butter to the crumb mixture). Make sure to leave about 1½ tablespoons of crumbs remaining for garnish. Bake for approximately 4 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

Prepare cake mix according to directions on the back of the box. Scoop batter into the liners about ¾ full. Bake according to directions of the box. Cool completely. Cut a small circle out of the top of each cupcake and set aside. Spoon approximately 1 tablespoon of marshmallow creme into the cavity of the cupcake and replace with the cutout portion of cake. (Don't worry if it looks sloppy; frosting covers a lot of mistakes.)

Frost cupcakes. (I used a piping bag to make the design a little prettier.) Garnish with the cookie, one square of chocolate and a few graham cracker crumbs.

100 years of cookie sales

It's hard to believe that Girl Scouts have been selling their delicious cookies to hungry Americans with sweet tooths for a century. Here's a look at some notable dates in the organization's 100-year history.

1917: The first known sale of Girl Scout Cookies happened when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Okla., decided to raise money by selling cookies they baked in their own kitchens.

1924: Celebrities began promoting cookie sales. Babe Ruth pushed cookies during the Million Cookie Drive at the 1924 World's Fair.

1933: Former First Lady and Girl Scout Lou Henry Hoover inspired the first national sale of Girl Scout cookies as a way to cope with the effects of the Great Depression.

1944: Girl Scouts sold calendars instead of cookies because of a wartime shortage of eggs, milk, sugar and chocolate.

1952: Girl Scouts were celebrated for fostering racial integration by encouraging Girl Scouts of all races, colors and creeds to sell cookies, even in the segregated south.

1959: The best-selling Girl Scout cookie of all-time, Thin Mint, was introduced.

1961: Girl Scouts began using cookie proceeds to pay for outdoor adventures including field trips and camping.

1970: Cookies helped power the first Earth Day experiences.

1992: Girl Scout cookies went to outer space.

1994: Low-fat and sugar-free cookies joined the lineup.

2001: Girls sent cookie donations overseas to troops.

2014: Cookie sales went online with Digital Cookie.