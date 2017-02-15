Standoff at Babbitt motel ends with no injuries

Loewen said officers at the scene determined the man was an immediate threat to the safety of civilians and officers. The St. Louis County Emergency Response Team was called to assist. After a six-hour standoff with police, the man, who records show has a Babbitt post office box, was taken into custody and booked in the St. Louis County Jail for terroristic threats, 2nd degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

No one was injured in the incident. Loewen said formal charges are expected later this week