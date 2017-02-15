Fatal Lakeside fire ruled accidental; no alarms in home

"It's hard to say for sure, but I think in my mind if he had a working smoke alarm he would have been aware of the fire a lot sooner," Duluth Fire Marshal Marnie Grondahl said.

Grondahl met the media at Duluth Fire Department headquarters downtown on Wednesday, explaining that the fire started in the bedroom, where there were smoking materials and a space heater. Grondahl was not sure yet which of the two was the ignition source, but she said of the fire, "We're calling it accidental."

An autopsy will be conducted on Nordin as part of the investigation. Nordin has a sister in town, Grondahl said.

Firefighters responded to 4516 Cooke St. at midnight on Tuesday.

During suppression efforts, firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to aid in locating Nordin, who was found unconscious in the home, "near a door," Grondahl said, and brought outside.

"He was given the best of life-saving efforts but he succumbed to the effects of the fire," authorities said after the fire.

Check back for updates.