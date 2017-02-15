“He was most likely trying to get out,” Fire Marshal Marnie Grondahl said.

Firefighters located the victim using thermal-imaging cameras and evacuated him from the home, but Ray Allen Nordin, 64, succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts at the scene.

The home at 4516 Cooke St. didn’t contain any smoke detectors, Grondahl said during a news conference at Duluth Fire Department headquarters downtown.

“It’s hard to say for sure, but I think in my mind if he had a working smoke alarm he would have been aware of the fire a lot sooner,” Grondahl said.

An autopsy will be performed, she said.

Grondahl explained that the fire started in the bedroom, where there were smoking materials and a space heater. She was not yet sure which of the two was the ignition source, but she said of the fire, “We’re calling it accidental.”

Nordin was identified by using his driver’s license found at the scene and “also statements from neighbors who told us he should have been in the house,” said Duluth Police Department fire investigator Gregg McCullough.

Nordin’s Chevrolet TrailBlazer was still parked outside the house late in the morning after the overnight fire.

Like this one, most fire fatalities happen between midnight and 5 a.m., Grondahl said, using the opportunity to discuss fire safety as well as the perils of house fires.

“Everyone needs to have smoke alarms and you should have them on every level of the house: basement, first floor — the best protection is in every bedroom,” she said.

Neighbors previously told the News Tribune that Nordin lived alone and led a quiet come-and-go life. He is survived by his mother, two sisters and other family and friends, according to his obituary.

It’s the fourth fatal fire in the area this month; fires in Normanna Township, Hermantown and north of Cloquet also each claimed a life.

“The fire originated in the main floor bedroom and quickly consumed that entire room,” Grondahl said of Tuesday’s fire. “It vented out the window there and quickly filled the rest of the house with heat and smoke.”

Grondahl described the anatomy of a house fire in startling detail. As plastics and home chemicals burn they add toxic gases into a rapidly accelerating chaos. Quickly, the carbon monoxide and other gases push the oxygen from the blood stream and disorient a person. Temperatures can reach 1100 degrees 6 feet off the ground and there is so much smoke a person can’t see their hands in front of their face. Once the fire starts, flames can double in size every 30 seconds.

“If you’re trying to walk in that and breathing in the smoke and superheated gases it can sear your heart — and you get confused,” Grondahl said. “You can live in your house for 20 years and not be able to find your way out.”

Under normal conditions, Grondahl said, a smoke alarm saves lives.

“If you have working smoke alarms your reactions are going to be quick enough you should be able to get out of your home,” she said.

Grondahl addressed a myriad of other safety tips, including that a person should know multiple exits in the event of a fire, maintain fully operational egress windows and plan a meeting place for evacuating families. She also directed people to the American Red Cross, where arrangements can be made for free smoke alarms.