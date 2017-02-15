Duluth schools superintendent considered for another job

Gronseth is currently a finalist for the Elk River school district superintendent position. He was a finalist for three other district leadership positions in the last two years; one in southern Minnesota, one in Arkansas and one in Washington.

Gronseth, superintendent since 2012 after about two decades working in the district as a teacher and administrator, said last week he is exploring other options facing a handful of School Board members who gave "less than positive" feedback during his review process in the fall. A new three-year contract with pay increases was approved 4-3 following his review.

Along with Gronseth, the following are candidates: John Bezek, assistant superintendent of the Shakopee (Minn.) school district; Andrew Collins, assistant superintendent of the St. Paul district; Wayne Kazmierczak, assistant superintendent for finance and operations with White Bear Lake schools and Michael Redmond, superintendent of the Goodhue (Minn.) school district.

Interviews for the position are to be held next week.